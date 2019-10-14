Blue Bell Ice Cream recalled

ALABAMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling a batch of ice cream that may contain pieces of plastic.

Blue Bell says about 1,700 half gallons of Butter Crunch ice cream produced at a plant in Alabama in late August may be contaminated by a broken tool during production.

The product was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Stores have been asked to remove the ice cream from their shelves and customers who purchased it may receive a refund.