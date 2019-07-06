Boat experts warn about safely attaching trailers

KLBK—Experts say the most important thing a person can do when hooking up a trailer to a vehicle, is making sure everything is connected properly.

“There’s a lot at stake when you’re pulling a trailer of any kind,” said Charles White, with Twisted Hooks Marine.

Johnny Bures with the Department of Public Safety says to also make sure the load is not too big for the vehicle. He also says to check the lights on the rear.

“If you’re traveling out of the area and you start to get into some canyon areas and mountain areas, you want to make sure those breaks are working properly and you can stop,” Bures said.

During summer months, while taking a boat out on the water, it’s important to take extra time hooking things up.

“Your chains have to be crossed, you need to make sure they’re high enough so they don’t make sparks,” White said.