Body by Bill: Bill Murray creates workout video to support local gym

News

by: Chase Laudenslager

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We all know Bill Murray as a comedian, actor, writer, and beloved Lowcountry resident. He can now add another profession to his resume: personal trainer.

Murray teamed up with his gym, Longevity Fitness Charleston, to help promote the gym’s new at-home workout series. He wrote, directed, and starred in a video based on a workout that he frequently does in his own home.

Longevity owner and Murray’s longtime friend, Jennie Brooks, has been offering an “on-demand workout video platform” to keep clients engaged. Brooks said that the platform has been “a great way for us to reach not only our current clients, but also anyone anywhere looking to maintain and even improve their health.”

The $25 weekly subscription to Longevity On Demand gives clients access to Murray’s full workout video, which premieres Thursday, along with unlimited access to a library of other workout videos. It also helps to keep the small business afloat during this uncertain time.

Click here to sign up.

