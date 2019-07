SANTA FE, N.M. (KOB) Video from an officer’s lapel camera shows New Mexico Senator Richard Martinez failing to follow directions after getting into a crash Friday night in Espanola.

In one instance, he told an officer that he had “two couple beers” before refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

He is also seen failing a dexterity test while counting. While at the hospital, he told an officer, “Are you serious? Jesus Christ,” after learning he was being arrested for DWI.

