lAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)—

The Lawton Police Department said a man drowned at Lake Ellsworth on the Fourth of July.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities were dispatched to the lake in Caddo and Comanche counties. The Lawton Police Department Dive Team and Lake Units were called out to assist with the rescue and location of the victim.

The body was recovered at 9:15 a.m. The person has been identified as Fernando Esparza, 21.