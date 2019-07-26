UPDATE: Boil order lifted following pipe break affecting Megargel residents

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 30, Megargel city officials said the boil order was lifted. So residents no longer need to boil their water.
MEGARGEL (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Megargel is under a boil order after a main water pipe busted Friday afternoon.

According to Megargel city officials, a large part of the town had been affected by the break near 10th and Cedar streets.

The water main broke just before 2 p.m. and within about four hours officials had the pipes fixed.

While the pipes have been fixed, the town is still under a boil order while officials continue testing the water.

They are unsure when they will release the boil order, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

Boil Water Notice: due to the main water leak near 10th and Cedar, a large part of town has been effected. Please boil water until further notice.

Posted by City of Megargel on Friday, July 26, 2019

