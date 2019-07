MEGARGEL (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials have issued a boil order for Megargel following a main water pipe break.

According to Megargel city officials, a large part of the town had been affected by the break near 10th and Cedar streets.

The water has been shut off to the town since before 2 p.m. while officials work to repair the break.