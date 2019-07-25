Breaking News
Boil order issued for Petrolia residents

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Petrolia is under a boil order Thursday, July 25, until further notice.

The city’s secretary tells us crews have been working on repairing a water main on Walnut Street since this Thursday morning.

Citizens should boil their water until further notice and that includes water for cooking, drinking and brushing your teeth.

When the order ends, Texoma’s Homepage will be sure to let you know. You can also download our app from the Google Play or App Store on Itunes to receive a notification.

