Boil order issued for Petrolia residents

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Petrolia is under a boil order Thursday, July 25, until further notice.

The city’s secretary tells us crews have been working on repairing a water main on Walnut Street since this Thursday morning.

Citizens should boil their water until further notice and that includes water for cooking, drinking and brushing your teeth.

