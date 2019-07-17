Bond lowered for man charged with murder of WFHS senior

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The bond for a 19- year-old charged with killing a Wichita Falls High student November 2018 has been lowered by more than half, but at last check, he remains in jail for murder and burglary.

Joshua Cook is charged with the alleged murder of Yajaira Garcia, his former girlfriend.

His original bond was set at $100,000 by a Magistrate, but public and family outcry resulted in it being reset at $750,000.

Later Cook’s bond for a burglary charge connected to the murder weapon was lowered from $100,000 to $10,000 but the request for a lower bond for murder was denied in 89th District Court. His attorney then appealed to the Second Court of Appeals which ruled the bond was excessive.

The case was transferred to 30th District Court and in a hearing last week, defense attorney Jarrett Noll requested a new bond of $100,000.

District Attorney John Gillespie said the bond should be no lower than $300,000 because Cook would pose a risk to the community if released.

Judge Jeff McKnight has now reset it at $300,000.

McKnight also set numerous conditions if Cook does post a bond which includes he cannot leave the county without permission, must wear a GPS ankle monitor, stay in his mother’s home unless going to work or court, and can not go outside the home between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Garcia died of a gunshot wound, and when deputies arrived on the shooting scene on Hammon Road Nov. 3, they said Cook was kneeling over her body with a gun in his hand and told them he had done it.