Bond reduction approved for Wichita Falls murder suspect

Trayvon Strawn, 25, is charged with one count of the murder of Davonta Combs and two counts of aggravated assault.

A Wichita Falls murder suspect involved in an August shootout at Studio E is out on bond after a judge reduced his $1.15 million dollar bail.

Trayvon Strawn, 25, is charged with one count of the murder of Davonta Combs and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to arrest affidavits, police said witness reports, video from a phone, and a statement given by Strawn indicate that after a disturbance inside Studio E, Strawn got an AR-15 rifle out of his trunk and went to the front of the club where people were rushing out.

Strawn said he saw two men coming out and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire on him.

Strawn was reportedly struck twice in the torso and thigh.

He told police he returned fire with the rifle multiple times.

During the exchange police said Strawn shot and killed Combs and wounded two other women.

Strawn wrote a letter to 78th District Court Judge Barney Fudge proclaiming his innocence and asked for a second chance because he has a family at home.

On Tuesday, Judge Fudge granted Strawn’s motion for a reduce bail, but with conditions.

Strawn has hence bonded out of jail.

The bond was changed to 125-thousand dollars.

However, Strawn must stay in Wichita County, be at home between the hours of eight p.m. and eight a.m., wear an ankle monitor, complete two job applications each week, and he has to report to his lawyer every Friday.