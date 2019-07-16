Booker T. Washington 34th all school reunion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Calling all Booker T. Washington alumni!

From Thursday, July 18, to Sunday the 21, events are planned to help you reminisce and meet old friends again for the 34th all school reunion.

The banquet and dance hosted by the class of 1969, who are celebrating their 50th reunion, is set for Saturday at the MSU Museum of Art starting at 6 p.m.

If you want to take part in the reunion of the last graduating class prices start at $10 for individual activities to $50 for the banquet/dance and $100 for the whole reunion.

For more information call Barbara Wesley, (940) 631-4097