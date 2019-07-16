Breaking News
Man in custody in connection to death of Olney teacher

Booker T. Washington 34th all school reunion

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Calling all Booker T. Washington alumni!

From Thursday, July 18, to Sunday the 21, events are planned to help you reminisce and meet old friends again for the 34th all school reunion.

The banquet and dance hosted by the class of 1969, who are celebrating their 50th reunion, is set for Saturday at the MSU Museum of Art starting at 6 p.m.

If you want to take part in the reunion of the last graduating class prices start at $10 for individual activities to $50 for the banquet/dance and $100 for the whole reunion.

For more information call Barbara Wesley, (940) 631-4097

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News