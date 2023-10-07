BURKBURNETT, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkies were up and moving today with lots of exciting things going on in the city.

Starting off the morning, the Boomtown Blowout Bike Ride had racers competing in 5, 15, 25 or 50-mile rides throughout town and surrounding areas. The event also hosted a community-wide paint-by-numbers mural.

Part of the registration fee from those events went back into the community via The Bright Stars Chamber Scholarships which is given annually to Burkburnett graduates. Not too long after the ride commenced Burkburnett’s friendship festival kicked off allowing local vendors and businesses to set up for a shopping extravaganza.

Essentially all community members showed up to support their friends, family, and community.

Lisa Goodrich, a Burkburnett teacher, said she loves seeing the community support each other.

“I love how everyone comes together and (I’m) thankful for Burkburnett to be able to put this together, for everybody to come out and enjoy and to be able to meet new people,” said Goodrich.

The Friendship Festival continues Saturday night with a special musical performance by Pat Green at 6:30 p.m. at the Friendship Amphitheater.