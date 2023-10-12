WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Boots and Heels for hot meals debuted a sold-out crowd for their first event since 2020.

Meals on Wheels continues to ensure that everyone in Wichita County is fed. Thursday night October 12, 2023, “Boots and Heels for Hot Meals” allowed the non-profit to continue to do what it does best.

“So this is this is the highlight of our year, and this is our annual event,” said Jackie Hamm, CEO of Meals on Wheels. “This is where we collect our money, where we’re able to be able to service those people in the county that need us and need our services.”

The event sold out before the doors even opened, showing Meals on Wheels that community members are eager to keep their program going.



“Honestly, meeting all of the people, seeing how much people are willing to pour back into the community, it’s been great,” said Lacee Sharp, sales and marketing director of Royal Estates. “Just everybody’s overwhelming selflessness to be able to give the community what it deserves.”

While the community attended to support Meals on Wheels all eyes were on the designed shoes.

“My favorite part of the evening is to see all the artists that are in Wichita Falls that we didn’t know about designing shoes,” said Hamm.

K Bond Jewlers, McBrides Steakhouse, Brazos Construction, Suggs Eye Center, Clarke Aesthetics, Tangles Salon, A & E Blind and Awning, OSTC Orthopedic, Sincerely You and Serenity Hill all contributed beautifully constructed heels to help raise some funds to keep Meals on Wheels afloat.