Border Patrol Council announces endorsement of Gov. Abbott on re-election campaign

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon.

The governor met with the Border Patrol Council, Monday afternoon, at their headquarters.

The Council announced their endorsement for Gov. Abbott at the press conference, citing his efforts on the border.

Council President, Brandon Judd, made the announcement.

“We’re in an unprecedented crisis, something that we’ve never seen before. It is not humane what is taking place on the border today. it is not humane when we see images like what happened in Del Rio, Texas under that bridge. What is humane is when people like the Governor are willing to step up to the place and recognize that what made this country great is law and order,” said Judd.

Abbott thanked the Council and continued to speak on the Biden administration’s handling of the situation on the U.S. Sothern border.

“It is essential that we as a state and we as a country step up and do the job required by the United States Congress of enforcing the immigration laws and maintaining the sovereignty of the country and our state by securing the border,” said Gov. Abbott.

Saturday, the governor made an appearance at the Hispanic Leadership Summit to officially announce his re-election campaign.

“We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” said Abbott at the event. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially announce my re-election to run for your Governor of the great state of Texas.”

During his announcement, Abbott told his voters to keep in mind that, “it’s more than safety that is at stake this re-election. Our very freedom is on the ballot.”

The primary election for the Texas Governor seat will take place on March 1, 2022. The general election will take place on November 8, 2022.

Some of those running against the incumbent governor include Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke and Independent candidate Deirdre Gilbert. Some Republican candidates include former Texas state Sen. Don Huffines and Lt. Col. (retired) Allen West.