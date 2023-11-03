MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Gaige Gooman, a freshman out of Bowie is playing with PhD Hoops USA overseas.

“It’s very exciting,” said Gaige Goodman. “It’s like something once in a lifetime. I’m excited to do” Goodman was selected to play overseas and represent USA in the U16 United World Games.



“We pick players that we think are great players,” said Richie Scheuler, PhD Hoops Creator and Fox/ESPN analyst. “Gage seems to be that seems to be a great young man. He’s going to represent us well over there.”

Standing at a staggering 80 inches, Gaige fell in love with basketball in 7th grade and hasn’t looked back.

“I wasn’t really good at anything else, and I just found like a natural talent,” said Goodman. “I started in like seventh grade, so I just kind of fell in love with the game of basketball.”

With his large frame he already proved to be a rim protector and offensive facilitator. His coach, Ryan Dykes is excited to see how this program further develops his playing ability.



“He’s got the size, he’s got the youth, add the skill level, It can be an opportunity for him to just take his game to the next level,” said Dykes. Goodman has aspirations to play basketball for a long time, and hopes this opportunity will open doors.

“We all know that the ball stops bouncing at some point in time, but he he wants his basketball to bounce a long time and utilizing these times and this these experiences help him further his career,” said Dykes.

If you would like to assist in the fundraising to send Gaige overseas for the tournament just CashApp $PhDHoops and put “Gaige Goodman” in the caption.