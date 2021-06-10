Bowie ISD trustees make moves ahead of allocating federal funds

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — School may be out for the summer but Bowie ISD school board trustees are not wasting any time getting things ready for the 2021-2022 school year.

At Thursday night’s meeting, school board members approved funds that will replace the interactive boards used by teachers in classrooms across the district.

This comes as Bowie ISD is set to receive $2.5 million of funds from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act which passed in March. Money that Superintendent Blake Enlow said will greatly help the district moving forward.

“We’ve had a stakeholder meeting with teachers and parents and our folks earlier this week to start laying out some plans on how we want to address the money. Some of the different needs. And so we’ll share that, with the board on the meeting on June 21,” Enlow said.

Superintendent Enlow indicated that the district plans on apportioning a large part of the money towards personnel and salaries as well as learning loss due to COVID-19.

The grant frees up some money that would otherwise already be allocated toward other items.