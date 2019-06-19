Bowie man arrested for vehicle burglaries

Mug shot of Christopher Adam Reed who is in jail for vehicle burglaries 6/18/19

A string of car burglaries in Bowie leads to the arrest of a 34-year-old man.

Christopher Adam Reed is charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and more charges could be pending.

According to Lt. Randy Hanson, the city of Bowie has had about 16 car burglaries in the last month and a half.

Reed was arrested for one of the burglaries on June 12, and he bonded out of jail.



On June 15, police say another warrant for burglary of a vehicle was served on Reed.



He is currently in the Montague Co. jail.