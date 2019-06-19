Bowie man arrested for vehicle burglaries

A string of car burglaries in Bowie leads to the arrest of a 34-year-old man.
Christopher Adam Reed is charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and more charges could be pending.
According to Lt. Randy Hanson, the city of Bowie has had about 16 car burglaries in the last month and a half.
Reed was arrested for one of the burglaries on June 12, and he bonded out of jail.
On June 15, police say another warrant for burglary of a vehicle was served on Reed.
He is currently in the Montague Co. jail.