Boy Scouts of America Scouts sell “Camp Cards” while still quarantining

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Every spring, Scouts of all ages start showing up in front of local stores or walking the neighborhoods knocking on front doors in the hopes of selling a “Camp Card”.

This card is a $10 purchase with access to multiple vendor discounts all over Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, and Vernon. Scouts refer to them as “Camp Cards” because this is the primary fundraiser that allows Scouts to earn their way to attend Summer Camp each year and to keep scouting going. Without the help of this fundraiser, many scouts struggle to make this a reality.



With COVID-19, the Scouts are not able to safely participate in this fundraiser in public areas, but this has not put a stop on their efforts. The NWT Council has moved to an online model to sell these discount cards.

Simply visit The Northwest Texas Council for Boy Scouts of America’s website to purchase a card, and it will be mailed directly to your home for a “no-contact” transaction, or contact the Scout Office directly by phone at 940-696-2735.

Watch for your local school Scout Night in the Fall to join Scouts and be a part of this organization or visit www.BeAScout.org at any time.