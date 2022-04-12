OKLAHOMA CITY (KFDX/KJTL) – A popular fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma is introducing a few new delicious items to celebrate spring and summer.

Braum’s announced that it is kicking off spring with new additions to the menu.

If you are craving a burger, the ‘Aloha Burger’ mixes sweet and tangy in one meal. The sweet Hawaiian bun is topped with a 100% beef patty, a grilled pineapple ring, smoked Provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and Braum’s tangy dipping sauce.

If you want to stick with ice cream, get ready for six new flavors and four fancy sundaes.

The new ice cream flavors include Peach Triple Berry, Sopapilla Cheesecake, Neapolitan Cookie, Banana Nut Bread, Triple Berry Cheesecake, and Cookie Brownie Delight.

The Peach Triple Berry frozen yogurt has a peach yogurt base, chunks of peach, and a triple berry swirl. It is also available as a sundae.

The Sopapilla Cheesecake ice cream has hints of cinnamon with pieces of cheesecake and sopapilla mixed in. It is also available as a sundae.

The Neapolitan Cookie has pieces of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate cookies mixed in. It is also available as a sundae.

The Banana Nut Bread ice cream starts with a banana base and contains pieces of banana bread, cinnamon glazed walnuts, and a mascarpone swirl. It is also available as a sundae.

The Triple Berry Cheesecake ic cream is loaded with pieces of pound cake and white chocolate raspberry filled candies.

Braum’s Cookie Brownie delight is a new twist on the classic cookies and cream. It is made with a brown sugar fudge base, chocolate chips, and pieces of chocolate cookies and fudge brownies.

Officials say the new items are only available for a limited time only.