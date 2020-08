WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with The Wichita Falls Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a report of gunshots at the corner of 13th and Austin Streets, near the Plantation Apartments at approximately 10:20 pm.

Authorities say a 62-year-old male was fatally shot.

Witnesses at the scene say they heard two gunshots.

Streets have been blocked off and police are searching for the area for evidence and suspects.