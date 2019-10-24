UPDATE: One taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Updated on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 9:55 p.m.: Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a single-vehicle rollover south of jolly Wednesday night.

It happened on FM 2393, near Bean Road about 8:30 p.m.

Our crew on scene reported one female was in the SUV and was taken away by ambulance from Clay County Memorial.

State troopers, Clay County deputies, along with Jolly Volunteer Fire Department and Arrowhead Ranch Estates all responded.

We’re continuing to gather information, so follow along with us as we update this story.

