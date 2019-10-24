UPDATE: One taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Updated on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 9:55 p.m.: Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a single-vehicle rollover south of jolly Wednesday night.

It happened on FM 2393, near Bean Road about 8:30 p.m.

Our crew on scene reported one female was in the SUV and was taken away by ambulance from Clay County Memorial.

State troopers, Clay County deputies, along with Jolly Volunteer Fire Department and Arrowhead Ranch Estates all responded.

We’re continuing to gather information, so follow along with us as we update this story.

Original story: Clay county officials are investigating a single-vehicle rollover accident south of Jolly.

The wreck happened on FM 2393, just west of Williams Road around 8:30 pm. Our news crew on the scene reported a medium-sized, silver SUV flipped over on its roof. Officials say one female was injured and was taken away by ambulance to Clay County Memorial Hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Clay county deputies, state troopers along with the Jolly Volunteer Fire Department and Arrowhead Ranch Estates all responded.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Smartphones and the flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Smartphones and the flu"

Candidates prepare for Bowie mayor race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates prepare for Bowie mayor race"

Man sentenced to prison, jail for car burglaries, ID theft potentially involving 30 victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man sentenced to prison, jail for car burglaries, ID theft potentially involving 30 victims"

Victims' families warn against impaired driving four years after fatal car crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Victims' families warn against impaired driving four years after fatal car crash"

UPDATE: One taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: One taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover"

Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly century-year-old Davenport Grocery under new ownership"

White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind"

Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral"

Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy"

Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat"

Top Holiday Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Holiday Travel Tips"

Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby"