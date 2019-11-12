BREAKING: Authorities search for escaped inmate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is a manhunt underway in Wichita Falls as Wichita Falls Police officers and Wichita County deputies search for an inmate by the name of Luke Allen King who took off on foot around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The inmate was being transported by Archer County Sherriff’s office for treatment when he freed himself from his restraints and escaped custody.

The inmate took off in the vicinity of Van Buren and 6th Streets, off Seymour Highway, and continues to elude authorities.

Officers said the inmate is about six feet tall. They also said he has tattoos all over his body.

He was reported to be wearing orange Archer County inmate clothing and possibly grey sweat pants underneath and belly chains.

Officials also believe he may have one arm free from his cuffs.

Officers are searching homes and alleys in the vicinity of Seymour Highway and Lucy Park.

If you are in that area, stay indoors and call the police if you see anything suspicious.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.