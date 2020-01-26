Kobe Bryant killed with 8 others in Southern California helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

Reports say he was on board with at eight other people at the time the private helicopter went down.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department say there were no survivors.

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.



He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.

The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.

Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.