YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman reported missing by her son since November 18, 2023, was found dead November 25, 2023.

Dona Chambers (60) of Manor, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained in a crash.

Officials believe the crash occurred earlier in the week and that Chambers had been at the scene for a while.

Chambers was driving a 2022 Buick Encore and was traveling North on State Highway-16.

As she was driving, her vehicle left the road and began going into a ditch after the car went around a curve.

Chambers car then struck a sign and continued into the ditch where she hit a tree and the car rolled onto its side.

The drivers’ son reported to the Young County Sheriff’s Office, and told officials the last date of contact was November 18, 2023.

The fatal crash is still under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.