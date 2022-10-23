WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics respond to a call for gunshot near downtown.

Wichita Falls Police worked the scene of a shooting downtown Sunday night.

According to officers at the scene, one person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in an alleyway between McDonalds and Sam’s Saver on Holliday Street.

Preliminary reports indicated two people were injured. Just before 8:30 p.m. Police say the injured person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

