Update on December 7, 2023, at 4:48 p.m.: WFPD officials confirmed two people were shot and were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The identities still have not been released. At this time, it is not known if WFPD has a suspect in custody.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officials are currently responding to two apparent gunshot victims.

Shortly before 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, officers with the WFPD reportedly responded to gunshot victims at the intersection of Britain Street and Avenue F, according to Sergeant Charlie Eipper with WFPD.

Officials are still investigating, and the identities of the victims are unknown at this time.