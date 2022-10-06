WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The Wichita Falls Police SWAT team has a house surrounded in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue on Thursday evening.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. authorities served a search warrant on occupants of the house at the corner of Grant Avenue and Avenue K.

According to a police Sergeant on the scene, two people inside the home were taken into custody on charges relating to a felony assault.

Authorities are now waiting for a search warrant after being advised there may be evidence inside the home linked to the city’s most recent homicide.

