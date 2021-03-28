BREAKING: Nocona teen dies after single-vehicle wreck, five injured

MONTAGUE COUNTY(KFDX/KJTL)— Texas Department of Public Safety officials say Navaha Resendiz, 16, of Nocona is dead after a vehicle crash Saturday, March 27.

Officials say the driver of the truck drove slightly off the roadway to the right approaching traffic. The driver then steered left to get back on the roadway and went into a side skid. That’s when the driver over corrected to the right which led them into another side skid and the driver drove into a ditch. The truck began to roll once in the ditch.

Officials say four of the other passengers were transported to Nocona’s hospital while one was air lifted to Denton. All with non life-threatening injuries.

DPS officials say seat belts were not in use.

This crash is under investigation so stick with Texomashomepage.com as we continue to learn more.