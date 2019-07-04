Bring Back KFDX

DIRECTV no longer carries KFDX-TV as of July 4th.

Contact DIRECTV today at 855-937-9466 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring Back My KFDX-TV!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to KFDX-TV. Contact DIRECTV today at 855-937-9469 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my KFDX-TV”

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as Days of Our Lives, America’s Got Talent, Songland, American Ninja Warrior, Blacklist, and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Q: Where will KFDX programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 855-937-9469 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other providers including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.