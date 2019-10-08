Brothers dream of helping revitalize Lake Wichita with homemade bricks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dirt can be messy, especially if it winds up on your kids’ clothes and hands before they walk inside from an adventure outside.

Some kiddos enjoy playing in the dirt. Maybe it’s the texture, or the creativity that it sparks.

Koltin McCutcheon is making adobe bricks out of the dirt in his backyard.

“It’s not like gonna be so hard to break it like a regular brick,” Koltin McCutcheon said.

He watched Youtube videos to learn the technique, and the playhouse has become the brick workshop.

“So I would just sit out here and read or watch him and he would bring me each brick and I was like wow we’re getting pretty good,” Koltin’s grandmother Linda Sandusky said.

About a month after, his grandpa read him a newspaper article about the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee’s thoughts to do something similar and make compressed earth blocks.

Koltin wants to learn how to make them so he can be a part of it.

“I want to help them,” McCutcheon said.

He has since taught his older brother Karson Sandusky how to make the bricks.

Karson said it makes him feel good that Koltin includes him in the brick making.

“I feel like he actually loves me,” Karson Sandusky said. “I think he loves me more than his bricks.”

He and Karson want to donate or sell to the lake revitalization project, and they’re discussing what else to do with them.

Koltin has big plans to make a lot of bricks.

“Enough to build a little house,” McCutcheon said. “I know this, once you’re 19 and you live with your parents for a little too long, guess what, you have to leave and sometimes you get to visit.”

Bricks are something to build a house with and something Koltin and Karson want to create to better the lake that sits just behind their makeshift brick workshop.

Koltin’s grandmother said he works on the bricks almost every day

Penny Miller with the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee said she’s happy to see the possibilities of Lake Wichita capture the imagination of young people in the community.

The boys are hoping to hear from the committee soon on how they can put their bricks to good use.