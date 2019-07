WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

Officials with a shop that’s been in Wichita Falls for more than half a century have decided to start a new chapter by closing its doors.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, officials with The Browse Shop announced they will be closing their doors.

For now, there is not a definitive close date, but inventory clean out sales began Friday morning.

The location is off E. Scott Street and for more information, officials ask folks to call 940-766-0972.