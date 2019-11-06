Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Buckingham Palace: Queen’s new outfits won’t use real fur

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 1952 file photo, Britain;s Queen Elizabeth II, wearing an ermine coat over her full-skirted evening dress, arrives at Royal Festival Hall in London to attend the St. Cecilia’s Day concert. Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur. The palace said Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of fur outfits she already has. The decision pleased animal rights activists who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes. (AP Photo, File)

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says new outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur.

The palace said Wednesday the decision does not mean the queen will dispose of all the fur outfits she already has. The palace statement says “the queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe.”

The decision pleased animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.

Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, says “we are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She says the queen’s decision will send a positive message that fur is no longer considered fashionable.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"