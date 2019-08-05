‘Bulletproof’ backpacks being sold in North Texas stores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may see something new on the shelves this year as you shop for school supplies. Some stores across the country including in North Texas have begun selling “bullet-resistant” backpacks.

The backpacks from Guard Dog Security can be seen at Office Depot and Office Max locations. Until now, the bags were mostly sold online.

KXAN found four made by Guard Dog Security on the shelf at the north Austin Office Depot at U.S. 290 and IH 35. The cheapest option is about $195 with tax.

Adam Handelsman with SpecOps Communications represents readytogosurvival.com, an online store based in Austin, that recently stopped selling the soft armor backpacks and switched to bulletproof plates instead.

The PakProtect plate, made with a patented polyurethane composite, weighs 17 ounces. Handelsman said his own daughter carries it in her backpack at Vandegrift High School in northwest Austin.

“Yes, it is a very disturbing conversation,” said Handelsman. “It’s one that when I grew up my parents never had, but I feel that there are some people who can stick their head in the sand and say it’s never going to happen to my kid. And there’s other people who are going to say, ‘Well unfortunately, this is the world we live in, and I want my kids to have the same protection the law enforcement in our community use — and have them come home every night.’“

The plate has been tested to stop ammunition from a 9mm and a 40mm handgun, and withstood multiple rounds in this test posted on social media.

Readytogosurvival.com said they sell about 100 plates a month at $130 each.

Company founder Roman Zrazhevskiy believes parents are definitely buying them, because in August — when kids head back to class — he sees a 250% spike in sales. Zrazhevskiy said massive school shootings also drive up sales.

Carl Morse, who had not heard of the ballistic gear made for children, was shocked there is such a product on the market. But said he would buy it for his own two daughters who are now in college.

“It’s your child’s life,” said Morse. “And our daughter that goes to UT, there’s enough crazy things that happen on that campus, I’d be willing to get her one.”

