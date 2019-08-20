Bulletproof message: “This is anti-children getting shot at school”

(WESH) — A Florida photographer and graphic designer is generating attention after he created images that look like back-to-school fashion ads featuring kids in bulletproof vests.

The advertisements aren’t real, but the kids are, and so are the armored book bags and bulletproof vests they’re wearing.

Richard Johnson, the photographer behind them, hopes they evoke real feelings and reactions.

“This is not pro-gun. This is not anti-gun. This is anti-children getting shot at school,” Johnson said.

Johnson used his own kids in some of the photos.

“I have three kids, two of them are in school, and they go through active shooter drills, which is terrifying. When I grew up, that didn’t happen,” Johnson said.

