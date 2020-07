WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another fast-food chain has closed its doors in Wichita Falls.

The Burger King located on Kemp BLVD. next to Best Buy has officially closed its doors.

The fast-food chain removed the Burger King signs and menus from the building and posted a sign on the door referring customers to visit the Burger King location on Holiday Street and thanking customers for the continued business.