BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A burglary suspect is held at gunpoint by a witness until deputies arrive to take him into custody outside Burkburnett Tuesday evening, June 13.

The suspect, Taylor West, 32, of Iowa Park, was booked on 4 charges and had bonds set totaling $90,000.

Deputies were dispatched to a property on Edison Road north of Burkburnett around 7:30 Tuesday night and told that a man had a possible burglar at gunpoint at the entrance of the property.

The witness told deputies he was driving by and saw a vehicle parked inside the entrance with no one in or around it. Because of a recent burglary attempt, he went to check and found a man opening a door to the garage.

The witness held the suspect at gunpoint and called 9-1-1.

Deputies say West had a backpack with boxes of ammunition taken from the house, and also 5 I.D.’s in his wallet belonging to two other people. They also found several items taken from the house inside the garage, as well as a box containing meth.

West has several other criminal cases pending and a conviction of theft.