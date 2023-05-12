WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The victim of a car burglary checks Facebook and finds one of the stolen items for sale, then sets up the arrest of the suspect by arranging a buy.

The suspect, James Nicholas Maywald, has bonded out of jail on $5,000 bail.

The victim called police and reported his pickup had been broken into in a parking lot on Taft. He said several items were taken including 4 33-round Glock handgun magazines, a pair of headphones, a car jump box and 2 bottles of cologne, total estimate value, $510.

Two days later, the victim called police again and said he had found the headphones posted on Facebook for sale by a “Boogie Maywald.” He said he arranged to meet Maywald at Walmart on Central Freeway to buy the headphones for $30.

He said the serial number matched that of the stolen headsets, and he got video of Maywald, his vehicle and license plate. Police talked to the owner of the vehicle, who told them his son, James Maywald, had it.

Police said he also told them his son had told him about an incident at the Walmart parking lot in which he had to run and get in his truck and leave, after a man buying headsets from him became angry and began yelling and chasing him.

Police also posted the video of the suspect from the victim, and said they received an overwhelming response, identifying the suspect as Maywald.

Maywald’s previous arrests include burglary of vehicles, thefts and assaults.