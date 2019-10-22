Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An ordinance that would ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in Burkburnett was a major topic of discussion during Monday’s city commissioner’s meeting.

“I’ve got two kids that are in high school,” Burkburnett City Commissioner Randy Brewster said. “I hear about it, I see it, I’m living it, it’s rampant.”

The fate of flavored e-cigarettes for sale in Burkburnett was on the agenda Monday night as they discussed that topic as well as raising the smoking age to 21 to comply with Texas Senate Bill 21, which does the same thing.

Ordinance 102 currently bans cigarettes and e-cigarettes from being smoked at certain distances at public facilities. City Manager Lawrence Cutrone said before the meeting a new ordinance would go a step further.

“This new ordinance, if passed, will also add to that by including city parks and other city-owned facilities just being outright banned,” Cutrone said.

That ordinance did not pass instead was voted down, 5 to 2. Also, during this past Texas legislature, House Bill 1548 was passed which would make requirements for golf carts, off-highway vehicles and neighborhood electric cars.

“What I am asking is that we make insurance a requirement,” Brewster said. “So, there’s fiscal responsibility that our residents must-have for this. I’m asking we go above that and the police department inspects each vehicle or each golf cart so we make sure they comply with these rules and regulations.”

Burk city commissioners discussed adding those regulations to Transportation Code Chapter 551, which states they must be on 35 mph or less, streets, have headlights, taillights, reflectors, parking brakes, and rearview mirrors. However, the ordinance was not voted on.

The golf cart ordinance is tabled until the November meeting so the commissioners can work through some of the wording.