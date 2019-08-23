Burkburnett High School graduate retires from Navy after 24 years

(U.S. Navy) — Navy Lt. Cmdr. Stephen G. Boatwright has retired from the U.S. Navy after serving honorably for 24 years.

Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Boatwright retired from the U.S. Navy after 24 years of service. (photo credit U.S. Navy)

Boatwright was last serving as the executive officer with Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron One, Naval Base Kitsap, Wash.

He is the son of Sallye and step-son of Terry Whitsitt of Wichita Falls, Texas., husband of Kendal Boatwright of Tacoma, Wash., and son-in-law of Carol Goodman of Tacoma, Wash., and Terry Potter of Rogers, Ark.

He is a 1994 graduate of Burkburnett High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Va.

The Texomashomepage staff would like to thank him for his service.