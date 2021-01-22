Burkburnett HS raise donations for healthcare workers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After learning Burkburnett High School Principal Vance Morris had been hospitalized with COVID-19, students and faculty found a way to say thank you to healthcare workers at United Regional Hospital.

One by one, cars stopped by the hospital on Friday to drop off food and other goodies for healthcare worker gift boxes. All part of a donation drive, Class President Ella Birk was happy to be a part of.

“Last week, we rallied together to gather support for him and make signs and just let him know that he is loved and not alone during this time because we know how difficult it can be to be alone during the hospital right now especially with restrictions and everything,” Birk said.

These goodies, all collected by students like Class President Ella Birk, who said this was the student body’s way of saying thank you to the healthcare workers caring for their beloved Burkburnett High School Principal Vance Morris.

“We decided to take it a step further and let our hospital staff especially know that we appreciate them for taking care of Mr. Morris and giving other people an opportunity to come out and show their support for Mr. Morris,” Birk said.

An outpouring of support that art teacher Brittany Andrajack said comes naturally to her students.

“Our students just love Vance so much and it’s just a way to show appreciation to not only the staff that are taking care of him but also just to show him that we care about him, we miss him, we love him, we can’t wait for him to be back,” Andrajack said.

A message echoed through the giftboxes students will deliver to those on the frontlines of this pandemic.

“It just means a lot to us that they are really putting themselves out on the front lines to take care of our people and take care of our patients and to make sure they know they have an outlet of support,” Birk said.

And one heard by Morris who watched from up the sky bridge above.