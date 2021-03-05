Burkburnett man ordered to check into alcohol abuse facility as required for probation

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who threatened to put a 12 gauge shotgun slug into an officer’s chest if he ever gave his wife another ticket is ordered to check into an alcohol abuse facility.

Prosecutors had filed to revoke Billy Byers’ probation for retaliation on an officer, but he will remain on probation with new requirements.

Byers admitted to violating several conditions of his probation, including consuming alcohol and failing to perform his community service hours.

In 2019, a Burkburnett police officer said Byers was being booked into jail and was aggressive and intoxicated.

An officer said Byers was told to sit down and he used his hands to guide him into a chair.

He said Byers then said if the officer ever put his hands on him again he would beat the officer. Later, he told the officer who had once issued a traffic ticket to Byers’ wife that if the officer ever gave his wife another ticket or even pulled her over, he would shoot him with a 12 gauge shotgun.

Byers has previous arrests for DWI, public intoxication, deadly conduct, retaliation and assault.