Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

News
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment and is sentenced to probation after his 1-year-old daughter tested positive for meth in 2018.

Coady Lynn Linker, 25, was placed on community service for five years.

Burkburnett police officers were contacted by CPS after an order for removal of the child from her parents was signed.

That happened after a urine sample from Linker tested positive for amphetamine, meth and marijuana.

Following removal of the child from the parents, a hair sample from the child was tested and showed positive for meth.

