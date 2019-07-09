Burkburnett native stars in reality TV show

A Wichita County native is making a name for himself with a television show about his family.

David Radke grew up in Burkburnett and now stars in the reality show, “The Radkes” with his wife Melissa and their two children.

As the first season of “The Radkes” comes to a close tomorrow, they’re hopeful for a season two.

Not everyone can say they’re stars of a reality sitcom, but that’s become reality for Burkburnett native David Radke and his wife Melissa.

“It’s what they call an unscripted family sitcom, all that simply means is they came in and recorded our natural life,” Melissa Radke said. “I think it’s funny, but that’s just because like it’s this absurdity that we’re living every day so the world might as well enjoy it.”

David lives in Lufkin with Melissa and their two children Remi and Rocco. Though the Radkes reside in East Texas, Burkburnett holds a place in their hearts.

“If it ever got uncomfortable here, it didn’t work out for us here, there’s still room in Burkburnett or Wichita Falls, I mean our heart is really where our families are,” Melissa said.

“I would say everything we owe to our families and our upbringing and just Texas in general,” David Radke said.

David has fond memories of his time as a Burkburnett bulldog.

“There’s just a great group of people there and I was very involved in sports the last several years, really focused on basketball,” David said. “They had a really good basketball at the time and I understand they still do.”

The Radkes make it back to Burkburnett when they can. However, Melissa makes sure David’s past, well, stays in the past.

“I’m not gonna lie, I like kick it up a notch, you know I put on a little more lipstick and do my hair up a little more cause he dated a lot in high school,” Melissa said.

The Radkes said the show portrays the family’s true dynamic which is rooted in their small-town Texas upbringings.

David’s parents and a lot of friends still live in Texoma. The season finale airs tomorrow at 9:30 on USA Network.

For more information about the show and how to watch click here.