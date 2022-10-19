BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police released new information about a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to their Facebook page, On October 19, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., officers from the Burkburnett police department were sent to the 1300 block of Sheppard Road for a possible shooting.

During their investigation, it was discovered the victim was not shot with a firearm as initially reported to law enforcement, but instead was hit with an object.

The suspect was apprehended, and the victim was taken to the hospital by a privately operated vehicle where they are expected to make a full recovery. The post said the public is not in danger.