Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An aspiring engineer in Burkburnett showed off his creation that provides assistance for those in need during Family Night at the Park on Wednesday.

During his freshmen robotics class, Ryan Kennaley, who is now a senior at Burkburnett High School, joined the trend of 3D printing and created a prosthetic hand.

Kennaley said those without a hand can mount the prosthetic limb to their wrist and when they move their hand down the fingers come together.

The idea for this came from Kennaley’s teacher, Glenda Moore, after she found the design through “Enable the Future” — a global network of volunteers that specialize in prosthetic hands. The young student then decided to make a prototype and send it in.

“They sent it back to us and said we need to fix this stuff,” Moore said. “So, we fixed it and resent it back in and then they approved us to be in the foundation.”

During Wednesday’s Family Night at the Park in Burkburnett Kennaley shared his creation and his goal to make the prosthetics more affordable for those who need them.

“Children outgrow them within a year or two and then they put significant amount of wear than their adult counterparts,” Kennaley said. “They can go and destroy this and then come back to me and build them another one. It only cost me a couple of dollars in plastic to make it.”

While he is unsure if this is something he wants to make a living off of, Kennaley said this can help him get to his end goal.

“I know I want to be some type of engineer and I think this is just a step along that path,” Kennaley said.

What started as a project, has turned into a passion to lend the world a helping hand. Kennaley said it took about 20 hours just to print and at least another four hours to put together.