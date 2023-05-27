Burkburnett looks to punch its ticket to Austin as they continue the Class 4A Regional Final series against Decatur.
Decatur holds Burkubrnett to zero runs across game two and three to move on to the state tournament.
Posted:
Updated:
Burkburnett looks to punch its ticket to Austin as they continue the Class 4A Regional Final series against Decatur.
Decatur holds Burkubrnett to zero runs across game two and three to move on to the state tournament.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now