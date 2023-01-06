WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who broke into the WFISD transportation center in 2020 and took property, committed vandalism and set a truck on fire has been sentenced to her time already served in jail.

Lisa Perez pleaded guilty to arson and burglary of a building and had the other charges of criminal mischief and burglary of vehicles dismissed, and an earlier charge of resisting arrest was also dismissed.

The plea agreement set punishment as 489 days, which she has already served since her arrest.

On a Saturday morning in September 2020, firefighters went to a pickup on fire at the Durham School Bus Services on Seymour Highway and called police to let them know the person who set the fire was still on the property.

Officers took Perez into custody and said she had a tire bat taken from a bus on her when she was arrested.

Surveillance video showed a woman entering the property around 3 a.m. at the northeast fence that is topped with barbed wire. Police said the video showed Perez found a door to a building that had not been properly latched and went in and took multiple items including a laptop, tools, and several sets of bus keys.

The video then showed Perez coming out the door with items and the door closing and latching behind her. Officers said Perez appeared to become angry when she was unable to get back inside, and she began breaking windows of the building and damaging buses and set fire to the pickup.

The estimated damage not including the pickup was $15,000. Police said Perez also took multiple items from buses, including electronic logging devices, cameras, and a CB radio.