Business owners discuss i.d.e.a. WF experience

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Business owners who have made it to the 2019 i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls finals are talking about the process and their experience.

“I appreciate and really value those inputs from fellow business owners who have succeeded,” Crashworks STEAM Studio and Makerspace owner Shauna LaRocque said.

LaRocque said going through the i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls program has been a humbling experience for her and should she take the winning spot, there is so much she wishes to do to advance her business.

“Your business is always growing and should always be developing if you’re stagnant you’re doing something wrong and so having the opportunity to have constant feedback like that is something that I feel like I needed, that push and that motivation has been good for business,” LaRocque said.

Richard Long of Richard Long Tree and Lawn Service shares a similar sentiment.

Long said the knowledge he has gained throughout this process has helped him a lot so far and is hoping his business can take off nationwide.

“I think it’s something that protects the environment and conserves water,” Long said. “I’m trying to make a tool that will conserve water.”

LaRocque said in the 10 months since Crashworks has been open, while there has been a great response from the community there is still so much she wants to do like implementing new programs and improving marketing.

She said even if she does not win, to have made it this far is encouraging.

“Just the credibility that comes from the fact that we made the top six, that somebody besides us, these people who have found businesses and succeeded think wow this is a great idea and I believe that you can do this,” LaRocque said.

Both LaRocque and Long agree that it has been a journey to get here, but the journey to better their business has just begun.

