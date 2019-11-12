1  of  2
4 charged over pay for Volkswagen employee council members

FILE – In this March 14, 2017 file photo Volkswagen cars are lifted inside a delivery tower of the company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen says its profits jumped 44% in the third quarter thanks to a more profitable mix of vehicles but warned that global markets are slowing more than expected and lowered its forecast for annual sales. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have charged four current and former personnel managers at Volkswagen over the payment of allegedly excessive salaries and bonuses to members of the automaker’s influential employee council.

Prosecutors in Braunschweig said Tuesday that the four — two former management board members, along with one current and one former senior manager, whom they didn’t identify by name — were charged with breach of trust.

They are accused of granting five members of the employee council, including its head, excessive salaries and bonuses between 2011 and 2016.

Prosecutors allege that the former and current managers disregarded legal requirements in determining the payments. They say that their decisions cost Volkswagen 5.05 million euros ($5.57 million).

The case is separate from various legal proceedings related to Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal.

