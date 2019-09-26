Advocates fault Facebook over misleading posts by politicos

by: JEFF AMY, Associated Press

FILE – In this April 28, 2015 file photo, Nick Clegg, then leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat party, speaks at a press conference in London. Speaking at the Atlantic Festival in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, said the company has exempted politicians from its fact checking program for more than a year. But if politicians share previously debunked links or other material, those will be demoted and banned from being included in ads.. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Advocacy groups at a meeting with Facebook are criticizing the tech giant’s announcement earlier this week that it won’t remove newsworthy posts from politicians even if they’re misleading or break the site’s rules.

Facebook and civil rights group Color of Change are hosting a meeting Thursday in Atlanta to discuss problems around discrimination, racism and political deception on the site. Facebook is conducting a civil rights audit meant to assess those problems and seek solutions.

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg didn’t directly respond to questions about its policy from Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, during a discussion between the two.

Henry Fernandez of the Center for American Progress was blunter, accusing Facebook of fearing President Donald Trump and conservative politicians.

